WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house

MUMBAI:We have celebs like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and others who had a lavish destination wedding. However, there are many celebs who decided to keep their wedding a low-key affair and tied the knot in their respective houses.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood celebs who got married in their house...

Ajay Devgn – Kajol

After dating for around 4 years, Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999. The couple tied the knot in their house in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar – Twinkle Khanna

Well not exactly at their house, but Akshay and Twinkle actually had an intimate wedding at designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's residence. Well, it is said that only 50 people were invited for their wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt

When we talk about actors getting married in their house, how can we forget Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Ranbir and Alia got married on their house’s terrace and it was really cute!



Anand Tiwari – Angira Dhar

Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar also had a very intimate wedding. The couple reportedly tied the knot in their house, and their wedding pictures were just beautiful.

Yami Gautam – Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s wedding was very low-key. They got married in the actress’ hometown and it was simply wonderful.

