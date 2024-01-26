Wow! Bollywood Superstar Wives Turn Entrepreneurs: Managing Million-Dollar Ventures

Discover the powerhouse behind the successful men of Bollywood – the superstar wives who have ventured into business, building empires worth crores while choosing to stay away from the glitz of stardom.
Bollywood Superstar

MUMBAI: In the realm of Bollywood stardom, where actors captivate audiences with their on-screen charisma, there exists a dynamic force behind these successful men – their entrepreneurial wives. These superstar wives, rather than basking in the limelight, have chosen to carve their own identities by managing ventures worth crores. Let's delve into the empires they've built:

Gauri Khan:

The wife of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, is a powerhouse in her own right. Steering clear of the film industry, she has established herself as a successful interior designer and film producer. Reports suggest that Gauri Khan co-owns a business in Dubai valued at a staggering Rs 18,000 crore, showcasing her prowess beyond the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

Sunita Kapoor:

Sunita Kapoor, married to Anil Kapoor, is a prominent figure in the fashion world. Renowned as a fashion designer and stylist, her creations grace the likes of royals and celebrities. With a reported net worth of Rs 150 crore, Sunita Kapoor has etched her name in the world of high fashion, proving that her talent extends far beyond being the wife of a Bollywood icon.

Mana Shetty:

The wife of Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, is a multifaceted businesswoman and social worker. As the owner of the lifestyle store R-House and an active participant in the NGO Save The Children, Mana Shetty has seamlessly blended entrepreneurship with philanthropy. Her reported net worth stands at an impressive Rs 28 crore, reflecting her success in both business and social initiatives.

Pooja Deol:

Preferring a life away from the media glare, Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, is a writer by profession. While focusing on her home and family, Pooja Deol has made notable contributions to the film industry with screenplay writing credits in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana. An affidavit filed by Sunny Deol with the Election Commission states Pooja Deol's ownership of Rs 6 crore worth of property and Rs 1.5 crore worth of jewellery, showcasing her subtle yet impactful presence.

These Bollywood superstar wives exemplify that while supporting their husbands' stardom, they have successfully forayed into diverse fields, building their own legacies and contributing significantly to the world of business and beyond.

