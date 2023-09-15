Wow! Bride to-be Parineeti Chopra gives THIS reaction to one of her old clips of talking about finding a 'perfect partner'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all over the news for all the good reasons. The duo has been setting some serious couple goals lately and inspiring many across the country.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 02:30
movie_image: 
PARINEETI CHOPRA

MUMBAI:   Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all over the news for all the good reasons. The duo has been setting some serious couple goals lately and inspiring many across the country. 

Also read -Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra wedding: Wow! Couple to have their Mehendi Ceremony today?

With their wedding on the way, we are getting closer to the moment when we will get to see our favorite actress all decked up as a bride. 

Politician Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s love story is something that we can’t stop gushing over and recently, she shared her reaction to an older video surfacing wherein she ‘manifested’ marriage and said that she awaits the ‘perfect partner’ to get married. Seems like things have turned out to be true as Raghav and Pari are all set to tie the knot.

In a recent interview with Radio City India, actress Parineeti Chopra was shown a 4-year-old clip of herself wherein she expressed her willingness to get married in 3-4 years on finding the “perfect partner”. 

In the older video, Parineeti said, “I would hope (to get married in 3-4 years) because if I find the perfect partner and I can gel with someone and I can feel like this is the man I want to spend my entire life with, then why not? But I won’t get married till I don’t find the perfect partner.” 

Reacting to the video, the Ishaqzaade actress laughed and called herself “Jyotish (astrologer)”. She further said, “I am very impressed with my own self.”

Furthermore, she also revealed her reaction to people, being asked about her marriage plans. “I always said this, the moment I find the person, I will know about it in a second.” Well, it seems like Parineeti has finally found ‘the one’ and we couldn’t be more happy for her.

Also read - Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra wedding: Wow! Couple to have their Mehendi Ceremony today?

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot tomorrow at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. To rejoice in the big fat Punjabi wedding, several guests have been spotted arriving in Udaipur, which also includes politician Sanjay Singh.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 02:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh reveals if she has someone special in her life
MUMBAI:  Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Exclusive! Daisy Shah finally breaks silence on dating Shiv Thakare and reveals if she spoke to Dino about nominating her for the elimination task
MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.She debuted with...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI:  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
OMG! Check out the list of actress who refused to play the role of Vandana Karmakar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new serial that has gone on air on Star Plus just a month ago and the audience...
Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals the shocking reason why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared his views on YouTubers vs actors for reality shows
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian is a well known television personality and he has a good fan following.He is known as the Birbal...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
MUMBAI: Is Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan matched by another celebrity for warmth and wit? Perhaps, but it doesn't...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
Alia Bhatt
Oh No! Alia Bhatt faces backlash for chewing while chatting with Thai Actress Davika Hoorne; Netizens says ‘Pls learn some etiquette’
SRK and AbRam
Stunning! Shah Rukh Khan unveils AbRam's take on 'Jawan' and what his son loved in Atlee's action-packed film; Says ‘He loved the fight…’
WAMIQA GABBI
Sad! Wamiqa Gabbi promised herself not to eat, recalls about being called fat
John Abraham
Oh No! John Abraham's Shocking revelations by recalling the disturbing incident of a group of girls assaulting and leaving him ‘bleeding’; Says ‘she wanted my skin in her nails’
Pankaj Tripathi
Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’