WOW! Casting director Girdhar Swami casts Warina Hussain for Yaariyaan 2

MUMBAI : The 2014 film Yaariyan was actress Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial debut and did quite well at the box office. The film was also the Bollywood debut of actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was up until then known for her South films. The film also starred RJ Himanshu Kohli in the lead.

Yaariyan was a fun, energetic and youthful movie about college life, first crush and heartbreak. The film’s makers are now all set to bring the second installment of the film with a fresh cast. It will bring together the young, fresh and stellar star cast of TV actor Pearl V Puri, South beauty Priya Varrier and Meezaan Jafri.

Yaariyan 2 will also feature Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain who has been cast by casting director Girdhar Swami. Her performance opposite Aayush Sharma in the film was much appreciated. Apart from these stunning actors, the film will also feature TV actor Yash Dasgupta and Anaswara Rajan in the lead.

Interestingly the youth centric film will also feature actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar, who helmed the 1st installment of the film, in a pivotal role.

T-series, who are backing the project shared the film’s vibrant, animated motion poster on their instagram page and wrote, “Cousins by blood, friends by choice! A family glued by the bond of true friendship brings back to you, #Yaariyan2’”

Naagin actor Pearl V Puri will be making his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2. It will also be a Bollywood debut for South actress Anaswara Rajan, Yash Dasgupta, and Priya Varrier. The film will hit the big screens on 12th May 2023.

