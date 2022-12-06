Wow! Check out Esha Gupta’s NET WORTH and pics of her LUXURIOUS Mumbai home

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry.

She has been part of many Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance. She was recently seen in the Bobby Deol starrer web series Aashram 3.

Today, let us take a look at her net worth and luxurious lifestyle. Esha resides in a stunning, spacious apartment in Mumbai. With a mix of neutral and bright palettes, the space has light-hued marble flooring which lends it a sophisticated vibe. Her home boasts of her chic personality, with the living room having a warm look comprising beige loungers, a rustic coffee table and creative artwork. Talking about the bedroom, it comes with stunning bedding decked out in arresting shades of blue. In addition to her Mumbai home, she also spends a good amount of time in her Delhi home with her parents, siblings and pets. The massive property comes with a lush green yard, which is often seen in her photos.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta chuffed at response to 'Aashram 3' trailer

Esha Gupta also has a beautiful car collection. The actress owns the super-luxe BMW 5 Series 520d which is priced at Rs 65.89 lakh in India, as per Carwale. She also drives the Skoda Superb Sportline AT worth Rs 32.85 lakh, per Carwale. And if someone wants to take holiday lessons, then Esha Gupta is your go-to celeb. The actress often jets off to some of the most exotic locations and enjoys stunning views. As per ABP Live, the actress has charged a whopping Rs 2 crore for the web series - Aashram in which she's seen opposite Bobby Deol.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! The show is not only about Godmen but is also a reflection of society; Esha Gupta on Aashram 3

CREDIT: GQINDIA