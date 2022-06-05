Wow! Check out Fardeen Khan's amazing transformation

MUMBAI: Fardeen Khan has indeed made a strong mark with his acting contribution over time. No doubt we have seen some amazing characters of his in projects like All The Best, No Entry, and Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein, hitting the right chord with the audience.

He is rarely seen in films now. As we all know, there was a point when the actor had gained some weight, and his pictures were viral across social media. His fans could not believe that Fardeen has gained so much weight.

But recently, his public appearances are winning the hearts of fans, because the actor has undergone a completely transformation.

ALSO READ – (Must read! Fardeen Khan opens up about the tough time when he had to take support from his father, says he never deserved ‘Best Debut’ award)

As we can see in thse public appearances, Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood, is in good shape. No doubt this transformation gives us major inspiration and fitness goals.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

He is all set to be seen in the movie Visfot, which also has Ritesh Deshmukh in the leading role.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must read! Fardeen Khan opens up about the tough time when he had to take support from his father, says he never deserved ‘Best Debut’ award)