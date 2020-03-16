Wow! Check out Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa’s special gesture toward kids

Actor Vishal Jethwa pays visit at Brahma Kumaris meditation centre, here are the pictures which will definitely bring a smile on your face
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 18:33
movie_image: 
Wow! Check out Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa’s special gesture toward kids

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting industry. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in the projects like Peshwa Bajirao, Mardaani 2 and winning the hearts of the fans.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the latest pictures and posts coming from the side of the actor Vishal Jethwa. We have seen a few pictures of the actor which are floating around on social media where the actor was seen in his sweetest avatar as he paid a visit at Brahma Kumaris meditation centre spreading some positivity.

Also readMardaani 2' actor Vishal Jethwa signed for 'Tiger 3'

As we can see from these pictures and videos, actor Vishal Jethwa is having a special time with the children celebrating Little Angel’s Kids Summer Camp. We can see the actor is motivating the children by giving a speech and giving them a bright smile, spreading positivity all-around.

These pictures and videos are indeed getting some great response from the fans, what are your views on these pictures of the actor Vishal Jethwa, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Exclusive! "We all have loved Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiya, I would request not to draw a line of comparison Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Vishal Jethwa Mardaani 2 Peshwa Bajirao thapki Pyar Ki Ek Duje Ke Vaste Crime Patrol Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 18:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Aly Goni rewarded himself with this gift, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Aly Goni who was the talk of the...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Anubhav leaves to help Gungun without informing anyone in the house
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Heartbreaking! Garima and Gungun get on call, Gungun is shattered but also angry with Garima
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Interesting Trivia! From Jennifer Winget to Sanaya Irani Celebrities who are not active on social media, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The world is becoming tech-savvy with...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Gungun gets questioned by neighbours about the sindoor, Riddhesh gets hospitalized
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Lock Upp Season 1 : Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale of the show will take place
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This Bollywood actor was the inspiration behind Big B's dance moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala
Interesting! This Bollywood actor was the inspiration behind Big B's dance moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala
Latest Video