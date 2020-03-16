Wow! Check out Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa’s special gesture toward kids

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting industry. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in the projects like Peshwa Bajirao, Mardaani 2 and winning the hearts of the fans.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the latest pictures and posts coming from the side of the actor Vishal Jethwa. We have seen a few pictures of the actor which are floating around on social media where the actor was seen in his sweetest avatar as he paid a visit at Brahma Kumaris meditation centre spreading some positivity.

Also readMardaani 2' actor Vishal Jethwa signed for 'Tiger 3'

As we can see from these pictures and videos, actor Vishal Jethwa is having a special time with the children celebrating Little Angel’s Kids Summer Camp. We can see the actor is motivating the children by giving a speech and giving them a bright smile, spreading positivity all-around.

These pictures and videos are indeed getting some great response from the fans, what are your views on these pictures of the actor Vishal Jethwa, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Exclusive! "We all have loved Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiya, I would request not to draw a line of comparison Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiya 2