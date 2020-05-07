Wow! Check out Ranveer Singh’s special gift for Deepika

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Shantipriya, Deepika Padukone has impressed the audience and critics with her outstanding performances and amazing talent. She made her debut with SRK in Om Shanti Om. Over the years, the actress has done different kinds of roles and made a place in the hearts of millions.

Deepika received a lot of love and appreciation for movies like Padmavat, Ram Leela, and Bajirao Mastani.

Meanwhile, her husband Ranveer Singh never misses any opportunity to express his love and feelings for his wife on-screen and off-screen.

This time also, the actor has done something amazing for his wife Deepika. He has gifted her something special.

Have a look at the video below to know what.

VIDEO CREDITS - TIKTOK

In this throwback video, we see the actress flaunting a gift given to her by her hubby. It is really special for her, and she places it right next to her all the time.

This sweet video proves the actor’s love for DP.

We really wish to see many more such DeepVeer moments in the coming days.

Do share your views on this video, in the comment section below.

