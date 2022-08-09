Wow! Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s first look from his upcoming comedy film ‘Thank God’

MUMBAI : Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra shared his first look from the Indra Kumar directorial ‘Thank God’ co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated to release in cinemas on October 25, a day after the festival of Diwali 2022.

Along with sharing his look, Sidharth wrote on his social media handles, "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life!". The actor added that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow, i.e., Friday, September 9.

Sidharth's character is seen perplexed with different emotions such as delusion, lust, greed, envy, jealousy, and anger written on black balls surrounding him on the first look poster, which has definitely piqued the interest of the cine-goers regarding the upcoming film.

Thank God will witness Sidharth and Ajay sharing the screen for the first time while Malhotra has worked with Rakul Preet Singh in Aiyaary and Marjaavan.

Talking about Indra Kumar, the veteran filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in 1990 and his last directorial was in 2019 as Total Dhamaal, the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, whose earlier two films Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal were also helmed by Kumar.

