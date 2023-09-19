Wow! Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's beautiful abode

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the South and Bollywood. From doing web series, and movies in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi predominantly to performing special dance numbers, she is in for all and takes home huge pay cheques as well.
She lives a lavish lifestyle and her biggest asset is a big abode in Mumbai. The actress' luxurious home in Mumbai reportedly cost a whopping amount of Rs 16 crores, as per GQ reports.

She lives a lavish lifestyle and her biggest asset is a big abode in Mumbai. The actress' luxurious home in Mumbai reportedly cost a whopping amount of Rs 16 crores, as per GQ reports.

Tamannaah Bhatia's house is quite beautiful and luxurious. It's also pretty cosy in warm tones. She lives with her father Anand Bhatia, mother Santosh Bhatia, and pet dog, Pebbles.

The actress' living room is cosy and aesthetic with a creamy white leather couch and grey cushions with a glass coffee table and ceiling windows that bring in plenty of sunlight.

Another cosy sitting area in the actress' house is a rich dark brown tufted leather couch with a smart television, where the family often spend time together.

The star's all-white bedroom manages to strike the perfect balance between spacious and cosy. One corner of the bedroom also houses a television set with photo frames. A sofa and brown closet cupboard are also visible in her room.

The bedroom also comes with a dressing room that's a dream for most girls. Simple, sleek and Instagram-worthy with a white dressing table, bean bag and wife mirror.

The dining table and puja corner stand aside. The monochrome dining table has a classy appeal. The table black glossy finish with a flower vase placed in the middle along with white comfy chairs.

On the left side, the house contains a beautiful puja room with a Sai Baba painting placed on the wall. The dining and puja room is one of the best corners in her house.

The Jailer actor's modular kitchen comes with white marble floors, and also features a grey island counter, glossy white cabinets and textured grey backsplash tiles.

During the lockdown, she spent her time in the kitchen, making delicious dishes and sharing the recipes to fans on social media.

When the actress is in the mood to work out for some fresh air and sunlight, one of her favourite spots is below her building, an open space. surrounded by lush greenery. She takes her yoga mat and often stretches her body.

