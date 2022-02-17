Wow! Check out the first look poster of Kriti Sanon from Bachchhan Paandey

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey is the much-awaited film of this year. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. A few days back, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle where he revealed his look from the film. He captioned the post as This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022.

Check out the poster here:

After getting a huge response to his look from the film. Today, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to reveal the first look of his co-star Kriti Sanon from Bachchhan Paandey. Akshay captioned the post as #BachchhanPaandey के नज़र के तीर और @kritisanon की होली पे गोली Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow!

Check out the picture here:

As soon as Akshay shared the picture on Instagram, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. One user wrote, Dangerous man blockbuster jaygi sir. Another user wrote, Katarnak sir I love it bhut jada pasand aay look aapka. One another user said Khiladi is Back. One more fan took to his comment section and said, Sooo excited for tomorrow's trailer.

For the universe, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will also star Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 18 March 2022.

