Wow! Check out the renumerations of the top South actresses

MUMBAI: These actresses have made significant contributions to Indian cinema and have a strong fan following not just in the south but also across the country. They have a huge demand and are super busy with back to back films. Take a look at who they are.

1. Tamannaah Bhatia

Known for her versatility, Tamannaah has acted in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. Some of her notable films include Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Racha, and Ayan. She is currently basking on the success of her recent film Jailer. She receives Rs 2 to 3 crores as remuneration.

2. Nayanthara

Nayanthara is a leading actress in the South Indian film industry and she is popularly called the Lady Superstar. She has starred in numerous successful films, including Viswasam, Aramm, Maya, and Raja Rani. The actress charges Rs 8 to 10 crores.

3. Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is renowned for her roles in epic films like the Baahubali series, where she played Devasena. She has also acted in Arundhati, Rudhramadevi, and Mirchi. She takes home remuneration worth Rs 6 crore.

4. Samantha

Samantha is a popular actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Her notable films include Mersal, Rangasthalam, Theri, and Oh! Baby. She is known across the country and has a huge fan following. The actress is currently awaiting the release of Kushi and charges around Rs 6-8 crores as remuneration.

5. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a rising star in the South Indian film industry. She gained recognition for her roles in Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. She charges Rs 2 to 3 crores as remuneration.

6. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is known for her roles in films like Maharshi, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast and a lot more. She is known for her amazing performance on screen and charges Rs 3 to 4 crores as remuneration.

7. Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet Singh has worked in both Telugu and Hindi cinema. Her notable films include De De Pyaar De, Manmadhudu 2, and Sarrainodu. It has been a long time since she is seen in a film in the south. She charges Rs 1.5 crore to 2 as remuneration.

8. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is known for her portrayal of Savitri in the biographical film Mahanati. She has also acted in Penguin and Rang De. She was last seen in Bhola Shankar which released recently. She charges Rs 1.5 to 3 crore as remuneration.

9. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has a successful career in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Some of her popular films include Magadheera, Thuppakki, and Businessman. She has lately been busy with Balakrishna's next. She gets paid Rs 3 to 4 crore as remuneration.

10. Srinidhi Shetty

Srinidhi Shetty made her debut opposite Yash in the blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1. She continues to work in the Kannada film industry. She is still a buding actor but gets paid Rs 2 to 3 crores as remuneration.

