Wow! Check out the television actors who have or are all set to make their debut in the Hindi film industry with a big budget movie

MUMBAI: Several big popular Bollywood stars had started their journey

from television before coming on the big screens. But, few TV actors got the taste of their success with sheer hard work. From Ridhi Dogra in Jawan to Shantanu Maheshwari in Gangubai Kathiawadi; a look at these celebs who made or will be making their big Bollywood debut.

1. Ridhi Dogra in Jawan

The Married Woman actress Ridhi Dogra made her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. She plays the role of Kaveri, the mother of Vikram Rathore and Azaad Rathore.

2. Parth Samthaan in Ghudchadhi

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan who is a heartrob has been roped in for Ghudchadhi which will star Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Parth took to his Instagram and made an announcement.

3. Shehnaaz Gill in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gll made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Reportedly, the actress has been roped in for Sajid Khan's 100% which stars Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi in prominent roles.

4. Prachi Desai in Rock On!!

Kasamh Se actress Prachi Desai made her Bollywood debut in the 2008 film Rock On!!. She even worked in films including Life Partner, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Bol Bachchan, and more.

5. Shantanu Maheshwari in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actor-choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. He was seen playing the role of Alia Bhatt's lover in the film.

6. Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru

TV actress Avneet Kaur was seen in Kangana Ranaut's film Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Helly Shah in Kaya Palat

Actress Helly Shah will be making her big Bollywood debut this year with her film Kaya Palat. The film is said to be a true story about opposing mafias set in Jammu. Directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah, the film will star Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Swaroopa Ghosh, Mir Sarwar, and Rohil Bhatia in the main roles.

8. Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who was seen in Roadies season 2 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012.

9. Pearl V Puri in Yaariyan 2

Naagin handsome actor Pearl V Puri is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2 which is said to be the remake of the Malayalam film Bangalore Days.

10. Jasmin Bhasin in Vikram Bhatt's film

Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin who recently made her Punjabi debut with Honeymoon film is all set to star in Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt's upcoming Bollywood feature. This film will be directed by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera.

