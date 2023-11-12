Wow! Crash Course Fame, Pranay Pachauri got hitched with famous screenwriter, Sehaj Kaur Maini in the Anand Karaj ceremony

For those who don't know, Pranay starred in her first movie, Time Out, in 2015. Later on, he contributed to several well-known films and television shows, such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Tere Liye Bro, Karm Yuddh, Salt City, The Kerala Story, Crash Course, Shershaah, and many more.
Pranay Pachauri

MUMBAI: After marrying the love of her life, Sehaj Kaur Maini, on December 9, 2023, well-known actor Pranay Singh Pachauri is ecstatic, and the pictures from their wedding are breathtaking. For those who don't know, Pranay starred in her first movie, Time Out, in 2015. Later on, he contributed to several well-known films and television shows, such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Tere Liye Bro, Karm Yuddh, Salt City, The Kerala Story, Crash Course, Shershaah, and many more.

However, his true love, Shehaj, is a talented scriptwriter who has been featured in several web series, such as Sunshine Music Tours & Travels, Half Empty, Full Might, and Please Find Attached.

On December 10, 2023, a day after getting married, Pranay Singh Pachauri and his ladylove Sehaj Kaur Maini jointly shared the happy news of their marriage on their individual Instagram pages. They captioned the romantic peeks they shared from their Anand Karaj ceremony, including their wedding date. Sehaj wore a pink lehenga with intricate stonework and silver zari embroidery for the wedding.

Sehaj accessorized her ensemble with a matching choli and two dupattas: a tulle net one with a ruffled border and buti embroidery all over it was tied over her head, and a similar one was placed on her shoulders. She also chose to wear green drop-encrusted stone jewelry, which included a long necklace, matching earrings, a jhoomar, a maang teeka, and a sleek nath. She also showed off her golden kaleeras and red chooda. Her minimal makeup consisted of a little pink blush on her cheeks, little eyeliner strokes, and nude lipstick. However, the actor chose to wear a red turban, a doshala, matching white pants, and an embroidered sherwani.

As a frequent user of social media, Sejal would often post adorable pictures of herself with Pranay on her accounts. As an example, on January 28, 2023, Sejal posted a beautiful photo of the two taken at a cafe. The screenwriter looked gorgeous in a denim shirt, sunglasses, and minimal makeup, while her beau, Pranay, looked dapper in a white t-shirt. Sejal did, however, also post a selfie taken in front of a mirror.

She shared the pictures and wrote, "It's a great day to call in sick and go day drinking -- Oh, wait. Boss is calling. Got some deadlines. BRB. #VacationMood #dayout #minivacation #coolkids #mirrorselfie #jungletheme #vibes #whitelotus #coolkidsclub #weekend #weekendmood #writerlife #mumbai #potd #denimondenim #instagood #instashare."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

