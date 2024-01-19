Wow! Director AR Murugadoss Adds Luxury to His Collection with BMW X7 Purchase

Renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss, known for directing blockbusters like Ghajini and Darbar, indulges in luxury with the acquisition of a swanky BMW X7, joining the league of celebrities opting for this high-end SUV.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 22:41
movie_image: 
Murugadoss

MUMBAI: AR Murugadoss, the accomplished director behind successful films like Ghajini and Darbar, has recently elevated his lifestyle with the purchase of a lavish BMW X7. The director, captured in joyous moments, posed with his family beside his latest acquisition, showcasing his contentment with the high-end luxury SUV.

In the shared pictures circulating on social media, AR Murugadoss is seen beaming with happiness, gazing at the BMW X7, which comes with a hefty price tag of ₹1.30 crore. The director, known for his versatile work in Kollywood, Tollywood, and Bollywood, joins the ranks of celebrities who favor this opulent vehicle.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth, another stalwart in the film industry, was gifted the same BMW X7 model by Kalanithi Maran, the head of Sun Pictures, following the success of Jailer. The BMW X7 has become a preferred choice among celebrities like Yami Gautam, Shahid Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sargun Mehta, and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read:A.R. Murugadoss pens emotional letter before 'August 16, 1947' release

AR Murugadoss, with a track record of directing stars across multiple film industries, has recently taken a brief hiatus from directing after the lukewarm reception of his 2020 release, Darbar. Reflecting on the film's outcome, he candidly admitted to Galatta Plus, stating, "I had misunderstood my own capabilities and had grown overconfident. I know better now."

The director, known for his meticulous storytelling, is set to make a comeback with an upcoming project featuring Sivakarthikeyan. The pre-production for the film has commenced, generating anticipation for a unique and compelling storyline. While details are yet to be officially confirmed, there are speculations about Mrunal Thakur playing the lead role in the project.

As AR Murugadoss ventures into a new chapter, his BMW X7 purchase adds a touch of luxury to his collection, symbolizing not just a mode of transport but a statement of success and sophistication.

Also Read: 'Ghajini' director AR Murugadoss is one of the producers of '1947'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Hindustan Times

AR Murugadoss BMW X7 Luxury SUV Celebrity Car director Ghajini Darbar Rajinikanth Bollywood Film industry Sivakarthikeyan Mrunal Thakur Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 22:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Hrithik
Must read! Advance booking for Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to commense from this date
Anil
Woah! Gadar 3 confirmed, director Anil Sharma shares updates on the same
Hrithik
Woah! Hrithik Roshan eats sweets after 14 months on the sets of Fighter, take a look
Pankaj
Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi Teases Fans with Cryptic Message on Stree 2 During AMA Session
Neeraj
Interesting! Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee Reunite for the Third Installment of 'Secrets' Franchise with 'Secrets of The Buddha Relics'
Sachin
Wow! Sachin-Jigar's Musical Celebration of Love: 'Tu Meri Hai' Echoes Joy and Romance