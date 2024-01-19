Wow! Director AR Murugadoss Adds Luxury to His Collection with BMW X7 Purchase

MUMBAI: AR Murugadoss, the accomplished director behind successful films like Ghajini and Darbar, has recently elevated his lifestyle with the purchase of a lavish BMW X7. The director, captured in joyous moments, posed with his family beside his latest acquisition, showcasing his contentment with the high-end luxury SUV.

In the shared pictures circulating on social media, AR Murugadoss is seen beaming with happiness, gazing at the BMW X7, which comes with a hefty price tag of ₹1.30 crore. The director, known for his versatile work in Kollywood, Tollywood, and Bollywood, joins the ranks of celebrities who favor this opulent vehicle.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth, another stalwart in the film industry, was gifted the same BMW X7 model by Kalanithi Maran, the head of Sun Pictures, following the success of Jailer. The BMW X7 has become a preferred choice among celebrities like Yami Gautam, Shahid Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sargun Mehta, and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read:A.R. Murugadoss pens emotional letter before 'August 16, 1947' release

AR Murugadoss, with a track record of directing stars across multiple film industries, has recently taken a brief hiatus from directing after the lukewarm reception of his 2020 release, Darbar. Reflecting on the film's outcome, he candidly admitted to Galatta Plus, stating, "I had misunderstood my own capabilities and had grown overconfident. I know better now."

The director, known for his meticulous storytelling, is set to make a comeback with an upcoming project featuring Sivakarthikeyan. The pre-production for the film has commenced, generating anticipation for a unique and compelling storyline. While details are yet to be officially confirmed, there are speculations about Mrunal Thakur playing the lead role in the project.

As AR Murugadoss ventures into a new chapter, his BMW X7 purchase adds a touch of luxury to his collection, symbolizing not just a mode of transport but a statement of success and sophistication.

Also Read: 'Ghajini' director AR Murugadoss is one of the producers of '1947'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Hindustan Times