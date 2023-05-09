Wow! Director Sujoy Ghosh explains how Saif Ali Khan has been involved with Jaane Jaan since the beginning, read more

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan and while this marks Kareena’s first collaboration with the director, she revealed that the film was earlier supposed to star her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Jaane Jaan, which is the adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, was first announced in 2015 with Aishwarya Rai but the project was later shelved.

At the trailer launch, when Kareena and Sujoy were asked about the same, Kareena said, “Back then I was not even a part of this film. But Saif is extremely excited about Jaane Jaan. He is eagerly awaiting to watch the film. He has seen the trailer four times and he feels that everyone has completely nailed it.”

At the time, Aishwarya Rai had told Bollywood Hungama, “I’ve agreed to do Sujoy’s Durga Rani and the screen adaptation of Keigo Huganshino’s Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. I don’t know which one he will start first.” Durga Rani was made as Kahaani 2 with Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan’s involvement with the film, Sujoy Ghosh said, “Saif has a history with the film and then like a true husband shoved down his responsibilities on Kareena. We were supposed to do the film but we couldn’t make it and I believe that every film has its own destiny and now it has happened with Kareena so for me it has come a full circle.”

Jaane Jaan also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and is Kareena Kapoor’s first release on an OTT platform. The actor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which was not received well by the audience at the time of its theatrical release.

Apart from Jaane Jaan, Kareena’s upcoming films include Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

