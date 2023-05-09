Wow! Director Sujoy Ghosh explains how Saif Ali Khan has been involved with Jaane Jaan since the beginning, read more

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan and while this marks Kareena’s first collaboration with the director, she revealed that the film was earlier supposed to star her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 21:43
movie_image: 
Sujoy

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan and while this marks Kareena’s first collaboration with the director, she revealed that the film was earlier supposed to star her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. 

Also read - 'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

Jaane Jaan, which is the adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, was first announced in 2015 with Aishwarya Rai but the project was later shelved.

At the trailer launch, when Kareena and Sujoy were asked about the same, Kareena said, “Back then I was not even a part of this film. But Saif is extremely excited about Jaane Jaan. He is eagerly awaiting to watch the film. He has seen the trailer four times and he feels that everyone has completely nailed it.”

At the time, Aishwarya Rai had told Bollywood Hungama, “I’ve agreed to do Sujoy’s Durga Rani and the screen adaptation of Keigo Huganshino’s Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. I don’t know which one he will start first.” Durga Rani was made as Kahaani 2 with Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan’s involvement with the film, Sujoy Ghosh said, “Saif has a history with the film and then like a true husband shoved down his responsibilities on Kareena. We were supposed to do the film but we couldn’t make it and I believe that every film has its own destiny and now it has happened with Kareena so for me it has come a full circle.”

Jaane Jaan also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and is Kareena Kapoor’s first release on an OTT platform. The actor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which was not received well by the audience at the time of its theatrical release.

Also read - Sujoy Ghosh: 'Making a film is the toughest job in the universe'

Apart from Jaane Jaan, Kareena’s upcoming films include Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Jaane Jaan Saif Ali Khan Aishwarya Rai Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 21:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “The beauty of the show is the love that everybody has for everybody on the set.” – Wagle Ki Duniya actress Pariva Pranati on the impact of the show on her life
MUMBAI: TV actress Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi...
Wow! Director Sujoy Ghosh explains how Saif Ali Khan has been involved with Jaane Jaan since the beginning, read more
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan and while this marks Kareena’s first collaboration...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Baalveer’s life falls in danger
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Amazing! Astha Agarwal is delighted to capture THESE moments with her co-stars from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you admire watching Ghum...
Vanshaj: OMG! Yuvika follows Sophie, the latter gets hit by a car
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Vandana’s unique way of communicating her feelings to the members of the society
MUMBAI: 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Recent Stories
Sujoy
Wow! Director Sujoy Ghosh explains how Saif Ali Khan has been involved with Jaane Jaan since the beginning, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fukrey
Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year
Dreamgirl 2
Tera Kya Hoga Aliya lead Anusha Mishra talks about her Bollywood Debut with Dreamgirl 2
Amiya Dev
Whoa! Meet the star cricketer’s daughter who was part of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Rs 193 crore film and is pursuing a career in films
Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic
Rani Mukerji
‘Like Black, Hichki was a life-changing film for me!’ : Rani Mukerji
Bobby Deol
Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?