Wow! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star Ajay Kumar cannot stop himself from praising the actor’s dedication and hard work; Says ‘Shah Rukh put in a total of six hours of hard work……..he wouldn’t sit down, he kept rehearsing’

Ajay revealed in a recent interview that Shah Rukh and he had a two-and-a-half-minute scene together, during which the actor practiced for over six hours without taking a single break. Before they achieved the best result, they tried more than 25 variations.
MUMBAI: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled for release in December. Ajay Kumar, one of the actor's co-stars, has received a lot of praise for his professionalism and work ethic recently, much like most of his co-stars. Ajay revealed in a recent interview that Shah Rukh and he had a two-and-a-half-minute scene together, during which the actor practiced for over six hours without taking a single break. Before they achieved the best result, they tried more than 25 variations.

The actor said, “It’s said about stars that as soon as the shoot breaks, they head to their vanity vans or start relaxing. Not Shah Rukh. Believe it or not, our communication scene is just two and a half minutes long. But for that scene to be perfect, Shah Rukh put in a total of six hours of hard work. He continued shooting until 7 in the evening. Even during a 10-minute break between shots for lighting changes, he wouldn’t sit down; he kept rehearsing. Though he had only four lines, he kept rehearsing them.”

He claimed that instead of waiting to sit "peacefully" till the sequence was shot, SRK constantly offered suggestions for how to make their scene better. “He would ask, ‘If I do this, what will you do?’ After I responded, he would say, ‘Great, let’s rehearse.’ He didn’t just sit quietly after each line; he kept rehearsing. For that two-and-a-half-minute scene, he rehearsed with me at least 20 to 25 times. Shooting in at least 25 different variations. I didn’t see him sitting peacefully for those 6 hours; he worked like a maniac.”

After spending nearly six hours with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Kumar claimed to have learned that the actor doesn't care about his fame and is constantly trying to make better the film. The actor said, “After spending those six hours with Shah Rukh, it did not feel like he was airy about his stardom. He gives as much space and freedom to his co-actors as he is getting.”

Dunki is Shah Rukh's third release of the year, following the massive hits Jawan and Pathaan, which have taken in over Rs 2000 crore at the box office worldwide. Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, debuts in theaters on December 21.

Credit- The Indian Express

