Wow! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film already in profit before its release; Here’s how Rajkumar Hirani made SRK's most budget-friendly film in years

MUMBAI: The upcoming film Dunki, starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was reportedly made on a meager Rs 85 crore budget. According to media estimates, this makes Dunki SRK's lowest-budget movie over the last seven years.

A comparison of previous films' budgets shows that Jab Harry Met Sejal was made for Rs 90 crore, Raees for Rs 90–95 crore, Zero for a whopping Rs 200 crore, Pathaan for Rs 240 crore, and the most current Jawan for Rs 300 crore. It should be highlighted that the talent cost is not included in the reported amount of Rs 85 crore.

According to a media report, Rajkumar Hirani, the film's director, is cautious with his money. The shoot took 75 days to complete, of which SRK spent 60 days shooting. This puts Dunki in the profit even before it launches.

SRK rotated between the Jawan and Dunki sets of his previous production, putting more time into the Jawan sets because of its lengthier timeline. It seems that Hirani adjusted the Dunki schedule to fit SRK's schedule. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan, which debuted on September 7, has reportedly made earnings of Rs 1,150 crore, making it the highest-earning Hindi film ever as well as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian movie overall.

Regarding Dunki, it is scheduled for a Christmas release and will compete with Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, starring Prabhas.

The eagerly awaited movie released its new single Lutt Putt Gaya as "drop-2" on Wednesday. It features Shah Rukh Khan as a hopeless romantic who falls in love with Taapsee Pannu in a Punjabi dance number full of grooves. Lutt Putt Gaya, written by Pritam, combines pop, bhangra, and movie music with all the elements of a Bollywood song in a traditional Punjabi manner.

Credit- DNA