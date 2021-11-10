WOW: Esha Deol talks about making a comeback with her OTT debut!

MUMBAI: Esha Deol has not been in the news for quite a while and it must be a given that she has taken a good break from the entertainment business, she has overwhelmed all her well wishers with the news announcing her comeback!

On one side, she will don the hat of producer along with husband Bharat Takhtani while on the other side, she will be making her OTT debut with Rudra opposite Ajay Devgn. (Also Read: GOSSIP! When Dharmendra wasn’t ready to let Esha Deol enter Bollywood)

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Esha was asked how she has planned to strike a balance between her personal and professional life, she said, "I am certainly not a veteran when it comes to handling married life, being a mother and an actor-producer. I am learning as each day comes because life is constantly changing."

Esha further said that each celebrity's circumstances keep changing and with each day, one gets something new to learn. She is neither different nor perfect. She further added that she enjoys being a daughter, a mother, a wife and a working woman at the same time, because she takes each day as it comes. The Dhoom actress went on to add, "We all make mistakes and we learn from them. I think the most important thing I have learnt from all this is the importance of patience. Patience is the key, definitely! There are so many women who have been striking a balance between work and personal life. We being from the showbiz get talked about. The thing about women is that we are good with multi-tasking."

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Esha Deol: 'Ek Duaa' touched me more as a mother of two girls)

CREDIT: Filmibeat