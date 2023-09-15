Wow! Farrey teaser out, Salman Khan shares the captivating glimpses from his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film

MUMBAI: The curiosity is over! For a while now, Bollywood celebs have been dropping cryptic posts on their Instagram. They have been sharing ‘Farrey’ on their Instagram handles without any details or context of it.

With the sudden postings, they had raised the curiosity and excitement levels as to what is Farrey all about! Now, the wait is over as Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped the teaser of Farrey.

A while ago, Salman Khan shared the teaser of Farrey which looks gripping and captivating. Going by the teaser, it is a thriller story of something unexpected. The Farrey teaser will keep you hooked to the screens till the end.

Farrey is an upcoming film that marks the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri. It also stars Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. Dropping the teaser, Salman wrote, “Main toh yeh F word ki baat kar raha tha, aapne kya socha! #FarreyTeaser Out Now!”

The teaser takes you through an intense journey of what looks like a duration from the exam time. The teaser gets all the more intense with screams, fights, and revelations. Needless to say, Salman Khan has been lending great support to Alizeh as she marks her Bollywood debut with Farrey.

A few days ago, Salman Khan had attended Ganpati Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambanis along with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. He personally introduced Alizeh to those present at the celebrations, perfectly fulfilling his duties as a responsible Maamu.

Earlier, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a post with his niece, proving that he is a doting Mamu. He wrote, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!!”

Directed by National Award winning diretor Soumendra Padhi, Farrey is a Reel Life Production film presented by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. Farrey will have a theatrical release on 24th November, 2023.

