Wow! From Fighter to Merry Christmas to Lal Salaam check out this exciting list of movies set to release in Jan 2024

MUMBAI:This year is coming to an end and what a year this was for both the Hindi and South cinemas as the audience gave so much of love to all the movies. This year we saw a lot of mind blowing comebacks and promising debuts. As we are reaching the end of the year, we are also getting to see what the next year holds.

The trailer and teasers of all the upcoming movies are adding to the hype and excitement. So while the audience waits for the New Year to arrive, here we are with a list of movies that will be released in January, 2024.

The Diplomat

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat will be based on the story of an Indian diplomat who tries to bring back an Indian girl from Pakistan, where she was presumably forced and deceived into marrying against her will. The movie features actors like John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Jagjeet Sandhu and many more. The movie is scheduled to release worldwide on 11th January, 2024.

Merry Christmas

With a pairing so unimaginably fresh, Merry Christmas is a movie that has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as leads. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan who is known for movies like Andhadhun, Badlapur, Agent Vinod and many more. The trailer of the movie was loved by the audience and the movie will be released on 12th January.

Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam. It is an action packed movie which is set to release on 12th January.

Lal Salaam

With direction by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and music by A.R. Rahman, Lal Salaam is a Tamil movie that has already garnered a lot of hype. Starring the legendary actor Rajinikanth, the movie is all set to release on 12th January. To the unversed, director and singer Aishwarya Rajinikanth is the daughter of Rajinikanth. This is one of the reasons which has contributed to the hype around the movie.

Hanu Man

Directed by Prasanth Varma, Hanu Man is a movie that’s going to be the first movie of the Prasanth Varma Superhero Cinematic Universe. The director has already announced the second movie of the universe which will be Adhira. It is also said that Prasanth Varma will make a total of 12 movies for the universe. Talking about Hanu Man, the movie will be released on 12th Jan.

Ruslaan

Starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishra, Vidya Malvade and Jagapathi Babu, this movie will be filled with action. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavam and will release on 12th Jan.

Captain Miller

The movie will introduce us to Dhanush who has given us a variety of performance and is loved for it. The movie features Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan and many more. It will be released on 12th January.

Eagle/Sahadev

The trailer of Eagle is out and the audience is excited to watch the movie. It stars Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles and the director of the movie is Karthik Gattamneni. The movie will be released on 13th January.

Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj Tripathi recently impressed the audience with his performance in the ZEE5 movie Kadak Singh and is now all set to hit the theatres with his much awaited movie Main Atal Hoon. The movie is based on the real life story of Atal Bihari Bajpayee. The movie is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will release on 19th Jan, 2024.

Fighter

One of the most awaited movies, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand has created a lot of expectations from the audience as this is going to be the first aerial action movie. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and is set to release on 25th January, 2024.

