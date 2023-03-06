Wow! Genelia D’Souza shares breathtaking and delicious glimpses of her Dubai vacation; check it out

MUMBAI :One of the most popular and cutest actors in B-town, Genelia D’souza is known for her amazing personality. She has been part of myriad films and won over the hearts of the film buffs with her acting chops.

The actress, who did her first modeling assignment at the age of 15, made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The romantic drama film saw her alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Shriya Saran.

Genelia has a huge fan following and the actress usually shares funny reels and posts on her social media. She has now shared some breathtaking glimpses of her Dubai vacation. She captioned it, “Planning Holidays should always be special. Because it’s not just the holidays, it’s the memories that stay for a lifetime.”

Genelia was last seen in hubby Riteish’s directorial Marathi film Ved that did very well in Hindi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

