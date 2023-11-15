Wow! Gulshan Devaiah talks about the chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Gulshan Devaiah, who played a pivotal role in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, spilled the beans on the early days of Ranveer and Deepika’s romance during the shooting of the film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 09:30
movie_image: 
GULSHAN DEVAIAH

MUMBAI : Gulshan Devaiah, who played a pivotal role in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, spilled the beans on the early days of Ranveer and Deepika’s romance during the shooting of the film.

Also read - Gulshan Devaiah reveals his first celebrity crush – Exclusive

In an interview with Jist Townhall, Gulshan reminisced about witnessing Ranveer’s evident affection for Deepika from the start of the film’s shoot. However, he noted that their off-screen chemistry truly began to blossom when the film’s shooting moved from Mumbai to Udaipur. 

The actor said, “I didn’t see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he was really into her. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now.”

When asked if their real-life connection translated on screen, Gulshan said, “They are professional actors. The real chemistry is not seen on screen. We can’t put that on screen.”

In their latest Koffee With Karan 8 appearance, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone revealed that they were together all the time during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. 

According to the actors, they were so immersed in each other’s company that during a scene involving a kiss and an actual brick coming through the window, they were “oblivious” to the brick because they were so into each other.

Also read - Gulshan Devaiah reveals his first celebrity crush – Exclusive

On the work front, Deepika is set to star with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She is also a part of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen with Deepika on Singham Again as Simmba.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

Gulshan Devaiah Ramleela Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working...
Wow! Vikrant Massey posts an emotional note for real - life hero of 12th Fail, Manoj Sharma
MUMBAI : Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the success of 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The actor on...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Neelam blames Lakshmi for putting Rishi's life in danger
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Wow! Here are 7 things you need to know about every celebrity's BFF, Orhan Awartramani aka Orry
MUMBAI : Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, has been the talk of the town for the netizens recently as he is often seen hanging...
Bhagya Lakshmi:OMG! Virendra tries to make Neelam realise her mistakes
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Wow! Mrunal Thakur reveals the special gift she gives to her mother every year on the occasion of Dhanteras
MUMBAI : Actor Mrunal Thakur will be spending Diwali away from her family, working in Thailand, but she is not letting...
Recent Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
VIKRANT MASSEY
Wow! Vikrant Massey posts an emotional note for real - life hero of 12th Fail, Manoj Sharma
ORHAN AWARTRAMANI
Wow! Here are 7 things you need to know about every celebrity's BFF, Orhan Awartramani aka Orry
MRUNAL THAKUR
Wow! Mrunal Thakur reveals the special gift she gives to her mother every year on the occasion of Dhanteras
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI
Soulful! Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his beauty his music holds
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan’s reacts to Tiger 3’s 6 AM show, read on to know what he said