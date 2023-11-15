Wow! Gulshan Devaiah talks about the chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

MUMBAI : Gulshan Devaiah, who played a pivotal role in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, spilled the beans on the early days of Ranveer and Deepika’s romance during the shooting of the film.

In an interview with Jist Townhall, Gulshan reminisced about witnessing Ranveer’s evident affection for Deepika from the start of the film’s shoot. However, he noted that their off-screen chemistry truly began to blossom when the film’s shooting moved from Mumbai to Udaipur.

The actor said, “I didn’t see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he was really into her. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now.”

When asked if their real-life connection translated on screen, Gulshan said, “They are professional actors. The real chemistry is not seen on screen. We can’t put that on screen.”

In their latest Koffee With Karan 8 appearance, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone revealed that they were together all the time during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

According to the actors, they were so immersed in each other’s company that during a scene involving a kiss and an actual brick coming through the window, they were “oblivious” to the brick because they were so into each other.

On the work front, Deepika is set to star with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She is also a part of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen with Deepika on Singham Again as Simmba.

