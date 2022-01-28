Wow! Have a look at Virat Kohli vs Anushka Sharma’s Lifestyle

MUMBAI: No doubt Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved and followed couples in B Town. Over the time we have seen some amazing pictures and posts comment from this side of this beautiful couple and give us major couple goals.

We won't be wrong in saying that it is always a treat to watch this beautiful couple. The fans always look forward to reading and knowing more details about them. Having said that, today let us have a look at the luxury lifestyle of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

1. Car collection

The former Indian captain Virat Kohli has a huge car collection. Mostly he has Audi because he is the brand ambassador of the brand. Virat Kohli has Audi Q7, Audi S6, Audi A8L W12, and Audi R8. Other than Audi, Virat Kohli has Bentley Flying Spur, Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover.

Do you know both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are fans of sports cars. Talking about the car collection of Anushka Sharma, the actress also works on Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q8, BMW 7 series and Bentley Flying Spur.

2. Source of income

Talking about a source of income, Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli has his major chunk of revenue coming from the brand endorsements and social media posts. He also has his restaurants in his hometown and also a few Investments. Apart from cricket he also loves other sports too and also owns a football team.

On the other hand, talking about the source of income of actress Anushka Sharma, her major source of income is from brand endorsements and movie salaries. As per reports the actress takes around 5 to 7 crores for a particular movie project.

3. Valuable assets

As we all know, Virat Kohli belongs from Delhi and he has his mansion which is worth rupees 80 crores, one of these houses is in Versova which is a 3BHK flat and rupees 10 crores.

After marriage, Virat and Anushka shifted to a flat which is in Worli, which is at 35th floor, and the price of the flat is around 35 crores.

4. Estimated yearly income

Virat Kohli’s estimated yearly income is around 130 crores. Whereas on the other hand Anushka Sharma's estimated yearly income is around 12 crores.

5. Net worth

Virat Kohli’s net worth is around 980 crores, whereas the net worth of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is around 340 crores.

Well this is about the lifestyle and the standard of living of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

