Wow! Here are times celebrities sang praises for legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra

MUMBAI: Yash Chopra Death Anniversary 2023: The legendary filmmaker's impact on Hindi cinema is an everlasting one, and Netflix paid tribute to the legend and Yash Raj Films' cultural impact on India for the past 50 years in a new docu-series, 'The Romantics,' which was released globally on Feb 14th, 2023.

The docu-series had the Hindi film industry come together to celebrate Yash Chopra. The mega-stars of the Indian entertainment industry, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, etc., poured their hearts out to speak about how the legend's work shaped their cinematic vision.

Yash Chopra was celebrated widely for his envelope-pushing romantic films like 'Silsila,' 'Lamhe,' 'Kabhi Kabhie,' 'Veer-Zaara,' 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' 'Chandni,' 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' etc. Shah Rukh Khan, who had been directed by Yash Chopra four times, talked about how mesmerized he was watching those films.

He shared, "As a professional, if I would have to spend 100 days on a set, I would rather do it on a Yash Chopra set than anybody else's."

Karan Johar, who knew Yash Chopra closely and was also widely known for his cult romantic films, shared, "I just became obsessed by watching his films and I felt that who is this man, who is constantly responsible for mesmerizing me as a child."

Meanwhile, superstar Katrina Kaif loved how Yash Chopra portrayed his heroines, who were all independent-minded, forward-thinking, self-reliant, and strong. Yash Chopra's heroines contributed to how women were projected on screen by the Indian film industry. She said, "The way that Yashji portrayed his heroines was so dignified, graceful, and layered."

Amitabh Bachchan, who had collaborated with the icon for landmark films like 'Deewar,' 'Silsila,' 'Kabhi Kabhie,' 'Trishul,' 'Kaala Patthar,' and 'Veer Zaara,' called Yash Chopra a true master of cinema in 'The Romantics,' given how brilliant he was with diverse genres.

Amitabh said, "We shot for Deewar for several months within ten or fifteen days we started Kabhi Kabhie suddenly to shift to an environment which is full of flowers and mountains and snow but the ease with which he just adapted to that was just quite remarkable!"

'The Romantics' is directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returned to Netflix after the phenomenal success of 'Indian Matchmaking' and the 'Never Have I Ever' franchise.

Netflix, one of the world's leading entertainment services, in this four-part docu-series, also featured 35 leading personalities from the film industry who had closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, also recorded his first on-camera interview for 'The Romantics'! YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed, such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 'War,' 'Sultan,' 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,' 'Mohabbatein,' 'Dhoom' franchise, to name a few. It had also produced landmark content, forward iconic hits like 'Chak De! India,' 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' 'Mardaani,' 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' etc.

