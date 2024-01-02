Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha’s promo and certificate details

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra is known for some amazing action performances in movies like Brothers, The Gentleman, Mission Majnu, and many more. The actor never stops and now he is coming back with another project, Yodha.

The thriller 'Yodha' is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The movie is based on a hijacking and it features Sidharth Malhotra in an action-packed role and an all-new avatar. Co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Also read - Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for his next film, action thriller 'Yodha'

The movie has been in talks for a very long time and the audience even got to see some behind-the-scenes videos which made the audience excited. The actor was last seen in the movie Mission Majnu which gained some mixed reactions from the audience with mostly positive reviews.

Now, Sidharth is all set to come back with another power-packed action movie Yodha. Earlier, the makers released the first poster of the movie and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience.

While Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a new avatar, along with the poster, we could also see the release date of the movie, which is 15th March, 2024. The movie will be a theatrical release.

Now, here we come with some more update about the movie. As per sources, it is said that the motion poster or the promo of the movie will surely be released soon but other than that, the movie has got a ‘U’ certificate CBFC. It is also said that the promo will be of 45 seconds.

Also read - Check out the BTS pictures from the movie Yodha

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.