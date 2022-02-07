Wow: Here's how Parineeti Chopra recalls her movie Haseee Toh Phasee on its 8th anniversary

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most active actors in Bollywood. She keeps updating her fans about her daily life and upcoming projects. Recently she took to her social media platform where she shared a lovely BTS video of her singing a song Zehnaseeb.

Taking to her social media handle, Parineeti Chopra shares a BTS video where she was seen singing the song from her movie Hasee Toh Phasee. The film has clocked 8 years today, sharing her happiness the actress made a video of herself recording the song from the film. She captioned the post as, Was dubbing at the studio all day. Took a break. Decided to record this impromptu .. Best way to rejuvenate?? Happy 8 years HTP! @sidmalhotra @karanjohar @dharmamovies @polyvynil @fuhsephantom

As soon as she put up the reel on her Instagram, it received a lot of love and compliments from all over. One user wrote, The purity, I must say I melted here! @parineetichopra you're indeed a wow person!. Another fan took to her post and wrote, Such a Melodious Voice You have. One user wrote, Omg Soo Beautiful sung parineeti. While one another user took to her comment section and wrote please do this frequently. All we get to hear is “mana ke hum yaar nahin…” Please

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the movie Saina where she played the role of Saina Nehwal. She will be next seen in the movies like Uunhai and director Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled film. She is currently judging the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan along with Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar. While Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show.

