Wow! Here's how Suhana Khan relieves stress whenever she's anxious

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for her first film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. She recently mentioned that she tends to overthink and described herself as an anxious person, sharing that working out helps her cope when she feels overwhelmed.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Suhana

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for her first film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. She recently mentioned that she tends to overthink and described herself as an anxious person, sharing that working out helps her cope when she feels overwhelmed. 

Also read - WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

Suhana is on the verge of making her significant Bollywood debut, and Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eager to see how the next generation will uphold his legacy.

During a recent chat with NDTV, When asked about the importance of staying mentally and physically healthy, Suhana Khan responded by saying that for her, engaging in physical activities is more about the mind than the body. 

There are times when she's in a bad mood or anxious because she tends to worry a lot, especially about small things. She said, “Sometimes I’ll be in a really bad mood or anxious about something because I am a very anxious person and I worry a lot over small things. So when I go to the gym and I’m working out for that one hour, nothing else matters.” 

Since The Archies focuses on environmental protection, Suhana was questioned about sustainability. She noted that Alia Bhatt made headlines for reusing her wedding outfit for the National Film Awards, suggesting that if Alia can do it, then we can do it too. 

She added, “I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message. She did that and she took a stand towards sustainability and advocated for that. And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party.”  

The Archies portrays the escapades of well-known fictional teenagers like Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, as they experience love and friendship in the 1960s. United, they work together to protect their town, Riverdale, from developers aiming to demolish a cherished park. 

The live-action musical film from India features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles. 

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti produced the movie under their company Tiger Baby, in collaboration with Graphic India and Archie Comics. It is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7th this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Suhana Khan Shah Rukh Khan The Archies Zoya Akhtar Alia Bhatt Khushi Kapoor Agastya Nanda Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Indraneel raises his hand on Sonia
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Must read! Meghna Gulzar opens up on how Deepika Padukone's JNU visit affected Chhapaak’s box office performance; Says 'It made a dent on the film'
MUMBAI: 2020 saw Deepika Padukone take on the difficult task of playing campaigner and acid assault survivor Laxmi...
Wow! Here's how Suhana Khan relieves stress whenever she's anxious
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for her first film, The Archies, directed...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Jay and Aaradhna get married in jail, Reyansh stands shocked
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Oh No! Helpless Kavya has to choose Shubh over Adhiraj
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Recent Stories
Meghna Gulzar
Must read! Meghna Gulzar opens up on how Deepika Padukone's JNU visit affected Chhapaak’s box office performance; Says 'It made a dent on the film'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Meghna Gulzar
Must read! Meghna Gulzar opens up on how Deepika Padukone's JNU visit affected Chhapaak’s box office performance; Says 'It made a dent on the film'
Anil
Must read! Here's why Anil Kapoor agreed to be a part of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, the actor reveals
Vicky
Wow! Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his first wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif in Ooty, take a look
Bobby
Must Read! Bobby Deol reveals whose advice he took for his powerful performance in Animal
SRK
Must Read! Vicky Kushal reveals his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, read on to know what he said
Rani
What! Rani Mukerji reveals she had stammering issues and stage fright