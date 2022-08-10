Wow! High Court orders to take down the leaked content of Shah Rukh Khan's next, Jawan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan created a humongous buzz with his latest released action thriller Pathaan which became a blockbuster hit. SRK filled in the space of being away from big screens for four years with Pathaan’s result. After the massive success of the film fans are eagerly waiting for his next, Jawan. People are excited to stay updated with any little information from Atlee’s film they can know. Not long ago, videos and pictures from the sets of Jawan were leaked and went viral on the internet. High Court has now passed an order to take them down.

Soon a couple of video clips and pictures from SRK’s film surfaced on social media platforms. On Tuesday, Delhi High Court restrained such platforms which include rogue websites, cable TV platforms, direct-to-home services (DTH) even John Doe defendants from circulating copyrighted content of the film. The has also directed Youtube, Google, Twitter, and Reddit to take down the viral video clips of Atlee’s film. HC has even instructed internet service providers to block website access that has copyrighted content of Jawan or allow download of the same.

Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order after Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited filed a suit over copyright infringement. Red Chillies Entertainment is a renowned production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan. The suit filed stated that two unauthorized video clips of Jawan were leaked online. One video displayed Shah Rukh Khan’s fight scene while another featured the superstar’s dance sequence with Nayanthara who is the lead heroine of the movie.

Delhi HC further showed concern over the film stating such unauthorized circulation of videos and photos jeopardizes the promotion and may also lead to piracy when the film is released. Adding further Justice S Shankar mentioned that such videos leak the actor's look and music which are intended to be unveiled at a particular point.

Jawan is an action thriller film directed by Atlee Kumar. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film is set to hit theaters on 2nd June 2023.

Credits - Bollywood Life