Wow! This is how Karan Johar played cupid to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, take a look at this throwback video

When Alia appeared on Karan's show along with Parineeti Chopra, she revealed how she was nonstop talking to Ranbir, and it was Karan who made the call to him after she told him about how much she loved Rockstar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 20:00
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt manifested from day one to get married to her crush Ranbir Kapoor, and today the man is the father of her child. This old video of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is going viral, where she is adorably talking about her chat with RK after the release of Rockstar, and here's how Karan Johar played the Cupid for her. 

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/what-alia-bhatt-trolled-looking-disinterested-and-bored-during-heart-of-stone?amp 

When Alia appeared on Karan's show along with Parineeti Chopra, she revealed how she was nonstop talking to Ranbir, and it was Karan who made the call to him after she told him about how much she loved Rockstar.

Alia then mentioned how much she likes Ranbir and still wants to marry him. Karan then asked if Neetu Ji and Katrina knew about her plans, and she said that every plan was in her head. Alia Bhatt has been extremely vocal about how much she loves Ranbir, and today they are happily married. 

This is what a match made in heaven looks like. Ranbir and Alia are the IT couple of the industry. The couple got married after being in a relationship for 5 years, and their marriage was a simple yet dreamy affair. Alia and Ranbir are happy parents to Raha Kapoor, and today their lives revolve around the little one.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/interesting-here-s-how-alia-bhatt-reacted-when-paparazzi-called-her-sita-230615?amp= 

Today, Ranbir cannot imagine his life without both the girls and he is head over heels in LOVE with his beloved wifey. "I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn’t matter if we don’t do anything romantic or even talk but she should just sit next to me".

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Karan Johar Parineeti Chopra Neetu Kapoor Katrina Kaif RAHA KAPOOR Bollywood Koffee with Karan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Must read! Fans expect THESE contestants to win the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 trophy, check it out
MUMBAI: The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a couple of days away now. 8 contestants are still locked inside the...
Wow! This is how Karan Johar played cupid to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, take a look at this throwback video
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt manifested from day one to get married to her crush Ranbir Kapoor, and today the man is the father...
Wow! This is how Karan Johar played cupid to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, take a look at this throwback video
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt manifested from day one to get married to her crush Ranbir Kapoor, and today the man is the father...
OMG! Kajol talks about pay parity and gives Pathaan's success as an example
MUMBAI:  Kajol recently attended the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi. And at the event, the Lust Stories 2...
Must read! Shafaq Naaz reacts on sister Falaq Naazz's comment about not meeting her, read to know more
MUMBAI: Television actress Falaq Naazz was recently seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Almost after four weeks...
Recent Stories
Alia
Wow! This is how Karan Johar played cupid to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, take a look at this throwback video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia
Wow! This is how Karan Johar played cupid to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, take a look at this throwback video
KAJOL
OMG! Kajol talks about pay parity and gives Pathaan's success as an example
Bipasha
Woah! A throwback picture of Bipasha Basu and Christiano Ronaldo, which sparked rumours of dating back then, goes viral again
Sharib Hashmi
Woah! Sharib Hashmi reveals about being out of work, even after co-starring with superstar Shah Rukh Khan
Aishwarya Rai
Throwback! When B-town shared their opinion on whether Aishwarya Rai would make it to Hollywood
Kishore Kumar
Throwback! When Kishore Kumar stopped recording for Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan starrer Abhimaan mid-way