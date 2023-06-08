Wow! This is how Karan Johar played cupid to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, take a look at this throwback video

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt manifested from day one to get married to her crush Ranbir Kapoor, and today the man is the father of her child. This old video of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is going viral, where she is adorably talking about her chat with RK after the release of Rockstar, and here's how Karan Johar played the Cupid for her.

When Alia appeared on Karan's show along with Parineeti Chopra, she revealed how she was nonstop talking to Ranbir, and it was Karan who made the call to him after she told him about how much she loved Rockstar.

Alia then mentioned how much she likes Ranbir and still wants to marry him. Karan then asked if Neetu Ji and Katrina knew about her plans, and she said that every plan was in her head. Alia Bhatt has been extremely vocal about how much she loves Ranbir, and today they are happily married.

This is what a match made in heaven looks like. Ranbir and Alia are the IT couple of the industry. The couple got married after being in a relationship for 5 years, and their marriage was a simple yet dreamy affair. Alia and Ranbir are happy parents to Raha Kapoor, and today their lives revolve around the little one.

Today, Ranbir cannot imagine his life without both the girls and he is head over heels in LOVE with his beloved wifey. "I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn’t matter if we don’t do anything romantic or even talk but she should just sit next to me".

Credits - Bollywood Life





