Wow! This is how Tiger Shroff responded to being tagged 'bikini babe'

MUMBAI: The Heropanti fame Tiger Shroff talks about his struggles with being criticized. He has now gained a lot of fame and set a benchmark in the Bollywood industry. At the time of the show, Tiger also spoke about how he received a lot of hate and criticism for his looks early on in his career in films.

In the latest episode of the popular show's second season of Arbaaz Khan's talk show, 'Pinch', actor Tiger Shroff took on some of his trolls as the host asked him for responses to some rude and offending things that were said about him.

On top of the list of trolls was filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma who had once called Tiger Shroff 'bikini babe'. Pinpointing Tiger as a 'bikini babe', Ram Gopal Verma had mentioned that the actor cannot become Bruce lee even though he's good at martial arts because of his 'bikini babe'. He had also compared Tiger to his dad Jackie Shroff, which was again mean, who RGV said posed more like a man without even knowing martial arts while adding Tiger should learn machoism from his father.

"@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn't hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think. Please learn machoism from bhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this," was his mean tweet.

Reacting to the same tweet Tiger quoted, Tiger said on Arbaaz's show that he was absolutely right. "No one can match up to Bhidu, except Bhaijaan (Salman Khan). Tough to match up to Bruce Lee also, so sir, I think you're absolutely right."

Speaking in Hindi, Tiger spoke to Arbaaz, "Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, 'is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn't look like Jackie dada's son at all.'"

He added "It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths."

In the show, when Arbaaz read a comment, "Aapke paas sab kuch hai, bas daadi nahi hai (You have everything, except a beard)," Tiger pointed at his bearded face, and instantly replied, "Yeh kya hai bhai (What's this, then)'?"

Tiger quoted on trolling, "If you're being trolled or bullied, it's only because you've made an impact. Whatever I am today, it's because of the audiences... As long I'm number one in your heart, that's what matters to me."

Tiger was questioned on his virginity, Tiger replied, "Like Salman bhai, I am a virgin."

Tiger was making a reference to Salman Khan's infamous 'virgin' comment which Salman made when he was spotted on Koffee with Karan.

The upcoming parts of 'Pinch' will reveal more gossips about the Bollywood stars.

Credits- DNA

