Wow! A huge budget for set aside for Oscar promotions of Pushpa 2?

Lobbying for and promotional activities leading to the Oscars is no longer a prerogative of first-world countries. Now, even Pushpa 2 makers want to try their hands at it. India has learnt after SS Rajamouli’s RRR that to be noticed for the Oscars, the film’s team has to go all out in Los Angeles months prior to the event.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 22:45
MUMBAI: Lobbying for and promotional activities leading to the Oscars is no longer a prerogative of first-world countries. Now, even Pushpa 2 makers want to try their hands at it.

India has learnt after SS Rajamouli's RRR that to be noticed for the Oscars, the film's team has to go all out in Los Angeles months prior to the event.

A prominent source from the RRR team divulged, “I don’t know how much exactly they spent on lobbying for the Oscars. But it was close to 30-40 crore rupees. And that’s a moderate estimate. The song Naatu Naatu, for example, was pushed for the Oscars like a global anthem. The amount of attention it got embarrassed even its composer MM Keeravani.”

Now, one hears that the makers of the Allu Arjun franchise Pushpa 2 are setting aside a large chunk of the film’s budget for Oscar-related promotional activities in Los Angeles from December 2024 to January 2025.

A source from Hyderabad informs, “Allu Arjun wants to target Pushpa 2 at the Oscars. He wants it to be bigger than RRR globally. No expenses will be spared.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


 

Oscars PUSHPA Pushpa 2 SS Rajamouli Naatu Naatu MM Keeravani Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna RRR Bollywood South TellyChakkar
