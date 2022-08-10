WOW! IB71 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal starrer looks like an interesting film about India’s confidential mission

MUMBAI: Vidyut Jammwal is known for his high-octane action films, but it looks like he is now entering a different territory with his next movie IB71. It is based on real-life incidents that took place in 1971, and apart from playing the lead role, Vidyut is also producing the film.

Well, the trailer of the movie has been launched today, and Vidyut took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, “30 agents, 10 days, and 1 top secret mission that was hidden for 50 years! Witness this incredible true story that made us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. #IB71Trailer out now! #IB71 in cinemas on May 12 #DirectorSankalp.”

The trailer of the film is interesting, and more than action it looks like a good suspense-thriller. Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher steal the show in the trailer, and also there are some that will give you an adrenaline rush.

The movie also stars Vishal Jethwa, but we don’t get to see him in the trailer. Reportedly, he plays the antagonist in IB71.

Well, netizens have also liked the trailer of the film. A netizen Twitter, “#IB71Trailer Is just outstanding. @VidyutJammwal & #IB71 Team kya story hai. I'm Super excited to watch this movie.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Mazaa aa gaya sir jee what a trailer waiting for the movie n YOUUU.” Check out the tweets below...



IB71 is slated to release on 12th May 2023. It is directed by Sankalp who have earlier helmed movies like Ghazi and Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

