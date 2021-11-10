Wow! It is going to be Jackie Shroff vs Ajay Devgn in Singham 3

MUMBAI: After a long wait of 19 months one of the most awaited movies Sooryavanshi finally witnessed the theatrical run, the movie was finally released on 5th November 2021 and it open to some positive responses from critics and fans all across the globe. No doubt it was a treat to watch actor Akshay Kumar once again in a cop Avatar and performing some amazing stunts and same time watching our favourite actors Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh along with the actor.

No doubt the mass director Rohit Shetty knows the right pulse of the audience and he exactly knows what the audience want in the movie, his idea of creating a cop universe has been widely accepted by the fans and now this cop universe is further going to extend and we are going to see some amazing connection between Sooryavanshi and Singham 3.

Yes you heard right, the plot of upcoming next cop Universe movie Singham 3 is already been set in the climax of the movie Sooryavanshi where it was an open challenge given by Singham to Omer Hafiz which was played by Jackie Shroff, as promised in the climax of the movie it is going to be a war between Jackie Shroff and Ajay Devgn in the upcoming cop thriller Singham 3.

Well no doubt we are always excited for the upcoming movie of director Rohit Shetty and the cop universe created by him has set the excitement at the different level.

Recently Rohit Shetty and team has blocked Republic week 2023 for the release of the movie Singham 3.

