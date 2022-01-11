WOW! Janhvi Kapoor reveals that she and Khushi have been tested negative for Covid-19

MUMBAI: Yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle where she revealed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor were tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of January 2022. Now taking back to her instagram stories the actor posted a note stating that she has been free from the virus and has been tested negative.

She wrote, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

Earlier the actress has posted a series of pictures where in one of the pictures she was seen with a thermometer in her mouth. She captioned the picture as That time of the year. She also released a reel about what she did in her home quarantine period. In the reel she was seen reading books, painting and playing with her pet.

Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor were too affected by the virus. Their cousin sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani were also tested positive with the virus.

On the work front, She will be next seen in Mili which is the remake of Malayalam film Helen. The film is produced by her father Boney Kapoor and directed by Mathukutty Xavier.Mili also features actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this she will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is said to be directed by Nikhil Mehrotra and is slated to release in October this year.

