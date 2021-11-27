WOW: Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS pictures as she wraps up the shoot of Mili!

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the rising celebrities in the Bollywood industry these days and recently, she has wrapped up the shooting of Mili which is produced by her father Boney Kapoor.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor on how she once escaped the paparazzi)

The first picture shows a clapperboard with ‘Mili’ written on it and Janhvi giving a take behind it on Instagram. The second picture shows Boney Kapoor and Janhvi in the middle of a conversation. The other pictures show glimpses of Janhvi's character of a waiter at a fast food joint in various moods. One picture is of her filming a scene with co-star Manoj Pahwa.

Opening about working with her father for the first time, Janhvi wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli. My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

Mili is a survival thriller and stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal as well, who reportedly play her onscreen father and boyfriend, respectively. It is the remake of 2019 Malayalam film, Helen.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor on how she once escaped the paparazzi)

CREDIT: Bollywoodlife