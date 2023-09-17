Wow! Jawan actress Priyamani reveals how Shah Rukh Khan prioritised her in the Zinda Banda song

The entire team of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is currently basking in its massive success. The film, directed by Atlee Kumar, has turned out to be a major box-office hit and received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history.
MUMBAI: The entire team of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is currently basking in its massive success. The film, directed by Atlee Kumar, has turned out to be a major box-office hit and received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history. Priyamani, who is a popular actress, also plays a pivotal part in the film as a member of the girl gang.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Priyamani revealed that when they were rehearsing for Zinda Banda song, she was placed behind Shah Rukh Khan. However, things changed after SRK noticed it. 

Priyamani said, “He said, ‘What are you doing behind me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, sir. They’ve placed me behind you. This is what they said.’ He said, ‘No,’ and took my hand, caught my shoulder and made me stand next to him. He told Shobi master and Atlee sir that, ‘I want this girl to stand next to me. I don’t care what the choreography is. I don’t get anything. She is my dance teacher right from Chennai Express. I don’t care even if I go wrong. I’m going to look at her only and we’re going to do so."

While shooting the song, SRK frequently asked Priyamani how to go about every move. In the final song, Priyamani is standing on SRK's left while Sanya Malhotra is on his right. 

She also stated that the superstar kept rehearsing for the song and never said no to anything. In Rohit Shetty's 2013 film Chennai Express, both SRK and Priyamani shook a leg in the popular song One Two Three.

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut. It is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. 

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). In its first 3 days, the action thriller minted more than Rs 380 crores at the ticket window.

