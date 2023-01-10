Wow! Jawan director Atlee reacts when asked if language was an barrier while directing the film

Atlee, who recently helmed the blockbuster film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, shared that language has never been a barrier for him in filmmaking. Despite primarily being a Tamil director, Atlee explained that he understands the rhythm and essence of a movie, and everything else falls into place.
Atlee

MUMBAI: Atlee, who recently helmed the blockbuster film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, shared that language has never been a barrier for him in filmmaking. 

Also read - Box office! Jawan creates another milestone, here is the total collection

Despite primarily being a Tamil director, Atlee explained that he understands the rhythm and essence of a movie, and everything else falls into place. 

When asked about directing a film that relies heavily on dialogues in a language he doesn’t speak, Atlee said that a film is not bound by language. 

In an interview with Film Companion, Atlee said, “A film is not bound by languages. You can’t restrict films by languages. I used to sing Hindi songs and I don’t know Hindi. You must have sung some Tamil songs. You don’t know Tamil. It is something by nature, you know the rhythm. I don’t think language is a barrier. Not even to direct. Maybe I can direct a Spanish film.”

The filmmaker continued, “I personally think language cannot limit cinema. I have not done it for the first time. I think a lot of big personalities and directors have done it before. As you asked about the dialogue landing, I know the rhythm. I know the beat. So all the dialogues, the script was written in Tamil. We changed it to Hindi. So we were aware of the beats and where the beat is going off also. I and Khan sir used to share feedback about the dialogue delivery. So I think we had a very easy time with language. I didn’t think, ‘Am I going out of the zone?’ The rhythm is fine. Shot is ok. Dialogue is perfect.”

The director also shared his approach to making a film and gave an example of how even though he lacks expertise in music, he provides guidance to composers AR Rahman and Anirudh Ravichander. 

He said, “A director comes with a rhythm. Our job is to come with the rhythm and get the rhythm right. So I don’t know music.. I don’t know anything. But I can ask what I want. So that’s my craft. So you have to trust me that we can get that.”

Also read - Must Read! Here's what director Atlee has left behind for Jawan 2

Jawan, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, has minted Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

