Wow! Jitendra Kumar: Breaking Conventions and Embracing Purposeful Storytelling

MUMBAI: Actor Jitendra Kumar, known for his versatile roles, expresses his commitment to meaningful storytelling, stating that he doesn't let roles confine him. For him, each character is a path to reach meaningful stories and contribute to important conversations in society.

In his upcoming streaming film 'Dry Day,' Jitendra takes on the role of an alcoholic challenging the system for an overhaul. Reflecting on his body of work, he emphasizes the importance of gratitude and embraces the diversity that comes with every role.

Also Read: Exclusive! Jitendra Kumar roped in for OTT show Ladies Hostel

Jitendra shares his perspective, saying, "Each role is not just about entertainment; it's a chance to contribute to important conversations and connect with audiences on a deeper level. For me, acting is not just a profession; it's a commitment to storytelling with purpose and making an impact beyond the screen."

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment in collaboration with Amazon Studios, 'Dry Day,' directed by Saurabh Shukla, is set to stream on Prime Video from December 22.

Also Read: Exclusive! Chorri 2 and Apaharan 2 actor Jitendra Kumar to be seen in the OTT show 'Karmo Ka Fal'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.