Wow! Kabir Bedi shares a video of his entry in VIP season of ‘Grand Fratello’, an Italian version of ‘Big Brother’ show, see Instagram post

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi on Monday shared a video announcing his entry in the Italian Reality show ‘Grand Fratello. He captioned the video, “My friends, I’m going to be away for a while and will miss interacting with you all. But if you can watch Grande Fratello VIP, do tune in - Canale 5. I’m sure it’ll be another adventure.”

“My wife @parveenhq and my team will try and update everyone as much as they can. Until next time, all my love, and wishing you all a very happy new year! Love and light, Kabir."

In the 45-second-long video, Kabir explained that he will not be able to use his gadgets once he enters the reality show and that he is going to see this as a ‘digital detox’.

He said, “My friends, I am going to be off social media for a while, possibly till the middle of March. For a good reason as I am joining the VIP edition of the Italian version of the Big Brother, Grande Fratello, which means no phones, no internet, no emails, no television, no news, no contact with the outside world. I will think of it as a digital detox, which is not a bad thing. I will miss my interactions with you, I’ll miss my family, my friends, my wife Parveen. She will keep you updated as much about me. Till then have a wonderful New Year. I will see you all once I come out."

In another video shared by Grande Fratello's Instagram handle a few hours after Kabir informed his fans, he was seen entering the house wearing a golden kurta pyjama as he hugged a fellow contestant.

Kabir is a veteran Bollywood actor who started his acting career in the 1970s. Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Raj Khosla's Kacche Dhaage, Rakesh Roshan's Khoon Bhari Maang and Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na are some of the movies on his filmography.

Credit: Hindustan Times