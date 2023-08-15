Wow! Kajol talks about her character Noyonika in web series The Trail, considers it a 'milestone', read more

Actor Kajol says her character of Noyonika from her maiden series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is the latest milestone in her career and she hopes to achieve more in the years to come.
MUMBAI: Actor Kajol says her character of Noyonika from her maiden series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is the latest milestone in her career and she hopes to achieve more in the years to come.

The actor, who turned 49 on Saturday, said she is happy the Disney Plus Hotstar show appealed to audiences across sections of society.

“It feels great. I love the fact that all kinds of people have watched it, and it is not the serial that has been appealing for one section of society. I am really happy that everyone has universally liked it and watched it. I have a lot of milestones, landmarks, and Noyonika is the latest one. I hope to have a lot more,” Kajol told PTI.

The Trial, directed by Suparn S Varma, revolves around Noyonika (Kajol), who is forced to return as a practising lawyer after her husband Rajeev (played by Jisshu Sengupta), a judge, is imprisoned for a sex and corruption scandal. 

The series is the Indian adaptation of American legal drama The Good Wife. Asked about the second season of The Trial, the actor said the streamer would be in a better position to confirm the same.

A day after her birthday, Kajol took to social media to thank fans for their best wishes. “This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am blessed, I am blessed, I am blessed. Thank u to all and everyone who loves me.. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back .. #birthdayspecial #cakingitup #lovestatus #sograteful,” she posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Kajol, who will next be seen in Do Patti, was recently in the capital to attend the 2023 Jagran Film Festival.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

