Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the roles she is willing to play after spending many years in the industry

Kareena Kapoor is easily one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She started her career alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee and has since become a leading figure in the industry.
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor is easily one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She started her career alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee and has since become a leading figure in the industry. 

As time progresses, priorities have changed for the Jab We Met actress as she now prefers to do different films and not just blockbusters.

In an interview with Hello magazine, Kareena was asked what attracts her to a role. She said, “I think obviously after working for so many years, there has to be something super special that drags me away from my kids... right now they are my topmost priority. I also want to do different kinds of films. It’s no longer about doing a Bollywood blockbuster”.

In the same interview, Bebo also talked about her experience of doing Jaane Jaan. She said that she was "intrigued" by working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. 

"It adds freshness to the cast, and especially for someone like me, who has always worked with superstars like Aamir, Akshay, SRK, and Salman, this was a much-desired change", she added.

Workwise, Kareena was last seen alongside Aamir Khan in 2022's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was an official remake of the Hollywood drama Forrest Gump; upon release, it met with mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. 

She is now gearing up for the film Jaane Jaan, which marks her foray into the digital space. The mystery thriller film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. 

Jaane Jaan will be released on September 21 on Netflix. Apart from this, she is also doing Hansal Mehta's thriller, The Buckingham Murders which she is also co-producing. 

Kareena will be also seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. It will be released on March 22, 2024.

Latest Video
