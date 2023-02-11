Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Navya Nanda, who slayed the shimmery co-ord set better?

We have noticed that Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, was twinning with Kareena Kapoor Khan at a recent event.
Kareena

MUMBAI: The round is ‘direct copies’ and here are our topmost contenders from team Bollywood. 

With several of the country’s top stylists on their payroll, you’d think that our favourite celebrities would not run into the problem of being caught in the same outfit as their peers, but here we are. 

Currently, we have noticed that Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, was twinning with Kareena Kapoor Khan at a recent event. 

Both the stars were wearing shimmery co-ords, and were slaying the looks.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan went with a boat neck top, Navya chose a deep neck one, which matched with her personality perfectly. 

Both the stars were looks undeniably gorgeous and it was hard not to stop and stare. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

