WOW! Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F to collaborate for this project?

MUMBAI: Kartik is a popular face from the Bollywood industry and has a great fan following. Kartik Aaryan is been spotted working on his upcoming film titled Freddy, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. According to media reports Alaya F, who made her entry in Bollywood with the film Jawaani Jaaneman, is likely to star with Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan has resumed work after COVID 19. The upcoming year, Kartik has a long line-up of films waiting to release. He also has films more on his list. Kartik recently stated that he is all set to star in the upcoming film titled Freddy. Kartik Aaryan has started work on Freddy, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. The actor also made a post, sharing a picture of his first day of shooting for ‘Freddy’. The audience is on major excitement as there are waiting to see Kartik on the screen.

Related to Alaya she will be joining Kartik soon. As per the report, a source revealed that Alaya F has been on board since Day 1. The source in the report mentioned that maybe there are a few modalities with her that are being worked out, before she signs the dotted line. There were a few other names that were in gossip, but Alaya F is leading the race in question right now.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram feed to inform that he is starting with the shooting of ‘Freddy’. Taking to his Instagram stories and to update his fan following, the actor shared a picture from the film’s set. Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Now shooting #Freddy." Kartik did not mention the name of his heroine.

Talking about professional life, Kartik Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. He also has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka in the list of upcoming projects.

People are waiting for the new releases.

