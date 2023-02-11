Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their 2nd Karwa Chauth, the pictures make our hearts warm

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Karwa Chauth together on Wednesday, November 1. The couple absolutely broke the internet as they shared dreamy pictures from the auspicious festival.
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Karwa Chauth together on Wednesday, November 1. The couple absolutely broke the internet as they shared dreamy pictures from the auspicious festival. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Karwa Chauth with pomp. The two got married on December 9, 2021. Katrina looked beautiful in a red saree and wore sindoor and mangalsutra. 

She shared many photos with Vicky and one of them also had the latter's parents in it. Sharing the same, Katrina wrote, "Happy #karvachauth (sic)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in the presence of their family members and friends on December 9. Their pre-wedding festivities commenced on December 7 in Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan. 

Vicky and Katrina always refrained from talking about their relationship and were rarely seen in public together. Exactly why it is safe to say that their wedding photos broke the internet.

