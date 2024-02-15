Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?

MUMBAI: This year has been going good so far and we got to watch some amazing movies on the big screen which were surely a treat to watch. The audience is being entertained with some smooth flow of content.

Up until now, we got to see some big announcements, teasers and trailers. Now with a lot of these announcements, here’s another one coming in which will really excite the audience.

Also read - Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set for his Bollywood debut?, READMORE

So as per sources, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are coming together for a movie and it’s titled ‘Naadaniyan’. The movie will be helmed by Dharma Productions. It’ll be interesting to watch these young actors coming together.

Talking about Khushi Kapoor, the actress made her debut last year with the Netflix release The Archies where even Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their debut. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and it received mixed reviews from the audience.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is said to make his debut with the movie Sarzameen which might feature actors like Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Mihir Ahuja. Ibrahim Ali Khan has been an assistant to Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Earlier, there were also reports circulating that the actor has been roped for a romantic drama titled Diler which will be directed by Dinesh Vijan and will be helmed by Maddock Films.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are both star kids and still have a lot to discover but it’s interesting to see on social media as they get papped every other day.

It’ll be interesting to see what skillset they present on screen in their upcoming movie.

