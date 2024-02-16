Wow! Kushboo Sundar Returns to Hindi Cinema After 35 Years with Nana Patekar Film

After 35 years, Kushboo Sundar is set to make her comeback in Hindi cinema with the film Journey, directed by Anil Sharma and featuring Nana Patekar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 20:50
MUMBAI: Renowned Tamil actress and politician Kushboo Sundar recently announced her return to Hindi cinema after a hiatus of nearly 35 years. She revealed that she will be starring in a film titled Journey, directed by Anil Sharma and co-starring the talented Nana Patekar.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Kushboo expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “My journey in films started as an eight-year-old in Hindi. Anil Sharma Ji was an AD then. Today, at the pinnacle of his career, I restart my journey yet again in Hindi films after 35 long years with this master of his craft with #JOURNEY, opposite the powerhouse of talent Nana Patekar.”

Kushboo's career in the film industry began at a young age, and she has since expanded her talents to include producing and writing. She recently scripted the television family drama Meera.

Also Read:Khushbu Sundar: My daughters are far more superior than any man

While Kushboo was initially set to star in director Vijay Sri's upcoming Tamil film Haraa, alongside Mohan, she had to withdraw from the project due to scheduling conflicts. The film's shooting schedules were delayed after Vijay Sri's accident, leading to Kushboo's replacement by Malayalam actress Anumol.

Kushboo's journey in cinema began with a memorable role in the 1980 film The Burning Train. She quickly rose to fame in the South Indian film industry, appearing in several successful films such as Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, Ranadheera, Nattamai, and Annaamalai. Her entry into politics occurred in 2010.

In Hindi cinema, Kushboo made her adult acting debut in the acclaimed 1985 film Meri Jung, followed by lead roles in Jaanoo (1985) and Tan-Badan (1986). She also played a significant supporting role in Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin (1990), alongside Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Kushboo's return to Hindi cinema has generated considerable excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate her comeback alongside the legendary Nana Patekar in Journey.

Also Read: Can never thank God enough': Khushbu on completing 36 years in southern cinema

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18 

