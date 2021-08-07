Wow! Lara Dutta reveals when Alia and Ranbir would get married

MUMBAI: The Partner fame Lara Dutta is a gorgeous Bollywood actress. She has a huge fan following and is been spotted in many hit Hindi language movies. Lara Dutta, is currently all excited for Bell Bottom, She gives her opinions on the hot topic of the B-town's cute couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for over 2 years now. The gossips about the two tying knots this year is going viral.

A lot has been speculated about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The last time when Ranbir was questioned about his wedding plans with Alia, he had said had the lockdown not happened then by now he would have sealed the deal. This means, the B-town lovebirds are definitely ready to tie the knot but are only waiting for the right time for everything to fall in place. The wedding may be declared soon, the audience is curious about the same.

We assume that the duo would get will get hitched by this yearend. Even celebs from the industry have a strong feeling that Alia and Ranbir will be husband and wife.

Actress Lara Dutta too responded to Ranbir-Alia's wedding rumours by saying that she believes they will get married this year.

At first, Lara couldn't think of any Bollywood rumour. She stated that she can't even keep a track of who the younger generation is dating because they keep changing their partners so fast. Every day there is some new news or development and nothing is permanent. I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not. I am an older generation ya." However, when we cited Ranbir-Alia's wedding as an example, she immediately quoted, "I believe that they are getting married this year."

Alia was spotted checking on her and Ranbir's new house with Neetu Kapoor recently. The duo shared a warm hug as the paps click them near a construction site.

Credits- Times Now News

