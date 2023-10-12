Wow! Let's learn more about the latest brother duo in the Hindi film industry, Sunil and Anil Grover

MUMBAI: From Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana and from Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, there have been many brother siblings working in the Hindi film industry. We talk about one such duo today, where one brother has a successful career while the other is just making his way in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy deals around the subject of illegal immigration. The film has Shah Rukh's Hardayal Singh Dhillon leading his four 'ullu da patthas' aka his best friends to London. His friends are played by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kocchar, and Anil Grover.

While Taapsee and Pannu are famous names, Vikram also has starred in multiple films and web series including Sacred Games, Kesari, Thank God, and Aashram to name a few. The newest of the lot is Anil Grover, who has earlier made minor appearances in the 2015 Punjabi film Ramta Jogi and the 2021 Bollywood film Atrangi Re. After the Dunki Drop 1 premiered, many people noticed his uncanny similarity with Sunil Grover and they weren't incorrect as Anil happens to be Sunil's brother.

Sunil himself had shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the vigilante action drama Jawan earlier this year. The Atlee directorial grossed Rs 1148 crore at the box office worldwide and is the highest-grossing Indian film this year, the second highest-grossing Hindi film after Dangal and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2.

The comedian has starred in multiple famous films, web series, and television shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus, Ghajini, Bharat, Gabbar is Back, Pataaka, Tandav, and United Kacche among others. As per Siasat.com, his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 21 crore.

