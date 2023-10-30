Wow! Let's take a look at the dreamy fairytale story of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the beloved couples of tinsel town. They completed 16 years of marriage in April and have a beautiful daughter. Their love story originates at the place where they fulfill their professional dreams- a film set.

Also read -Whoa! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refused to name the actress she was impressed by, Netizens call her “snotty”

Aishwarya and Abhishek worked together on multiple films before they got married. Their first film was Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000. At the photo shoot in 1999, they met and instantly bonded. Their friendship was the beginning of the iconic AbhiAsh love story.

After Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, the couple worked in the 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho. However, Umrao Jaan in 2006 sparked a flame. Abhishek confirmed it. While shooting for Dhoom 2, Aishwarya and Abhishek grew closer. Their feelings strengthened. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna reportedly played an important role in their love story. Reports claim that while shooting for an emotional scene, Abhishek broke down. He reportedly shared his feelings with Karan Johar and Mickey Contractor.

On Oprah Winfrey's show, Abhishek opened up about his proposal to Aishwarya. "I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day wouldn't it be nice if I was together with (Aishwarya), married? So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me," he said. Reportedly, they were in New York for Guru's premiere.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had a big fat Indian wedding at the Bachchan residence. They tied the knot in Mangalore style and saw big names from Bollywood and politics in attendance.

During their relationship, reports claimed that Aishwarya's kiss with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 created unrest in the Bachchan household. Rumours were rife that Aishwarya got married to a tree earlier to ward off the ill effects of being a 'Manglik'. Despite odds, Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage stood the test of time. They are adored and loved by their fans who are now craving to watch them together on the big screen.

Also read - Stunning! Netizens address Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the 'Bollywood Barbie' as her pictures from the modelling days resurface online

Aishwarya and Abhishek have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan who will turn 12 years old in November. Post Aaradhya's birth, there were several speculations about the actress' second pregnancy. However, those held no truth.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - mid day





